For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Livingston man accused of murdering mother of 3

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - A Livingston man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend.

Jasper police responded to Myrtis Village Apartments after receiving a call at about 4 a.m. Saturday and found a woman dead, according to Lieutenant Garrett Foster. She has been identified as Rosalin Lewis, 24, and Foster said she was the mother of three small children.

William Christian Thomas, 23, has been charged with her murder. Foster said Thomas was Lewis’ boyfriend.

Thomas has been booked into the Jasper County Jail with bond set at $1,000,000.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips 11-19-23
Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips
Responders immediately requested a medical helicopter for the motorcycle driver.
1 injured in Henderson County motorcycle crash
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms with possible strong wind, hail expected Monday
It was last November that tornadoes ripped through Red River County, near the Bogata area,...
East Texas couple returns home after community helps rebuild house destroyed by tornado
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

Brent Goudarzi
WebXtra: Longview law firm kicks off 4th annual turkey giveaway
Brent Goudarzi
WebXtra: Longview law firm kicks off 4th annual turkey giveaway
City of Wills Point
Wills Point plans ‘Eclipse on the Bricks’ viewing party for 2024 total eclipse
KLTV 7′s Avery Niles speaks about the City of Wills Point’s plans for the weekend before and...
WebXtra: Wills Point plans 'Eclipse on the Bricks' viewing party for 2024 total eclipse
First Alert Weather Day
Tornado watch issued until 7 p.m. for much of East Texas