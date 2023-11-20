Garbage truck driver dumps load into Tyler parking lot due to fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A garbage truck caught fire Monday, resulting in half a load of trash being dumped in a Tyler parking lot.

According to Tyler Fire Marshal Joey Hooten, the driver of a garbage truck saw smoke coming from behind the truck’s cab while they were driving near the intersection of Fifth Street and Beckham Avenue. The driver then pulled into a nearby parking lot and dumped half of the truck’s load thinking it was the garbage that was on fire. However, it turned out to be the truck’s hydraulic system malfunctioning.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

