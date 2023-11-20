Educational farm on a mission to end hunger in the Waco area and beyond

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The World Hunger Relief Institute is on a mission to alleviate hunger in Waco and around the world through sustainable agriculture, education and research.

The institute said hunger is an issue facing Central Texas in ways many don’t realize.

“One thing that really blew my mind stepping into this role is we throw away over 40 percent of our food yet one in every four kiddos in McLennan County is struggling with food insecurities,” said Katie Walter, the institute’s executive director.

The institute envisions a robust, resilient, and regenerative food system that prioritizes local agriculture production, equitable access to healthy food and ecological sustainability.

“We are a 40-acre educational farm, and we do everything from teaching kiddos through summer farm camp how to get their hands dirty in the dirt all the way to selling produce at our farmer’s market,” Walter said.

The farm has sheep, ducks, bees, chickens - to name a few - and all kinds of produce.

The nonprofit works to educate others on how to grow local food and be a responsible consumer.

They also focus on making sure healthy food is available to all.

The produce grown at the farm is taken to the Waco Farmer’s Market and Bridge Street Farmer’s Market in Waco with the idea that money is not a barrier.

“We don’t want just good local food to just be for those who have a lot of means to purchase,” Walter said. “One way we do that is that at the Farmer’s Market we accept SNAP, which is food stamps, and they actually get to double up their bucks so when they cash in the SNAP, they get double the amount of purchasing power to produce fruits and vegetables and to grow it. We grow it at the farm. They buy it at the farmer’s market and it’s allowing all folks to access good nutritious food here in Waco.”

The farm also hosts plenty of school field trips plus summer youth camps.

The nonprofit in the middle of an end of the year fundraising campaign in hopes of extending camp options to more Central Texans.

They’re also always in need of volunteers.

