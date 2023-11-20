East Texas couple returns home after community helps rebuild house destroyed by tornado

BOGATA, Texas (KLTV) - A year after an East Texas couple’s home was destroyed by a tornado, they are ready to move back in, with the help of family and their community.

It was last November that tornadoes ripped through Red River County, near the Bogata area, damaging dozens of homes. The home of Regan and Rue Anna Bell, in which they had lived for 20 years, was crushed.

They have lived resourcefully on one of their children’s properties while waiting to get the home rebuilt. They say their children, community members and people from all over the county have pitched in, putting tireless hours into trying to rebuild their home.

On Friday, they received a police and fire department escort to a reveal, as the home was complete and ready for them to return. The Bells talk about the extraordinary efforts made by so many to give them back their home.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.