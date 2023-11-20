For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Driver in fatal buggy crash charged with criminally negligent homicide

Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear of an Amish buggy in Alexandria, New York, on Sept. 20., 2023.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) - The New York woman who was driving the pickup truck that crashed into a buggy, killing two Amish children, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide, WWNY reports.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Charlene Kring on Monday.

Kring is set to be arraigned on two counts of criminally negligent homicide next month.

The crash happened on County Route 2 in Alexandria, New York, on September 20. Deputies say Kring drove her pickup into the back of the buggy, which was traveling in the same direction.

Investigators say speed and distracted driving were contributing factors leading to the collision.

The crash killed 1-year-old Ananias Slabaugh and 3-year-old Andy Slabaugh, according to the sheriff’s office. Four other members of the Slabaugh family were injured.

Kring was not injured in the accident.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips 11-19-23
Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips
Responders immediately requested a medical helicopter for the motorcycle driver.
1 injured in Henderson County motorcycle crash
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms with possible strong wind, hail expected Monday
It was last November that tornadoes ripped through Red River County, near the Bogata area,...
East Texas couple returns home after community helps rebuild house destroyed by tornado
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

Cedric Terrell
WebXtra: Salvation Army bell ringer hopes to break $1,600 holiday donation goal
Cedric Terrell
WebXtra: Salvation Army bell ringer hopes to break $1,600 holiday donation goal
What to know about Medicare open enrollment
What to know about Medicare open enrollment
What to know about Medicare open enrollment
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to Texas state...
Court seems inclined to keep restricting Trump’s trial speech. But gag order could be narrowed