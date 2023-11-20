For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Crockett police searching for 2 suspects after home invasion on Sunday

(WVVA)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Police responded to a shooting on Sunday after two suspects broke into a home.

Around 7:34 p.m., 911 dispatchers received multiple calls reporting shots fired in the 700 block of East Runnells Avenue, according to a statement from the Crockett Police Department.

Officers learned there was one gunshot victim who had already been taken to a medical center by personal vehicle. Police said the victim received treatment at the hospital and was later released.

During the investigation, it was determined that at least two suspects forcibly entered the victim’s home, when there was an exchange of gunfire. Police said the victim was struck once in the right arm, but then the suspects quickly fled the area in a silver Honda Accord with Texas license plate RSX5687.

Detectives have identified at least one suspect believed to be involved and are working to obtain an arrest warrant for that suspect. Police have said the suspects targeted the victim and that this was not a random attack.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Crockett Police Department and speak with Sergeant Kerri Bell. If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, contact Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips 11-19-23
Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips
Responders immediately requested a medical helicopter for the motorcycle driver.
1 injured in Henderson County motorcycle crash
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms with possible strong wind, hail expected Monday
It was last November that tornadoes ripped through Red River County, near the Bogata area,...
East Texas couple returns home after community helps rebuild house destroyed by tornado
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

Empty seats in the Alkek Teaching theatre at Texas State University in San Marcos on Aug. 24,...
Texas State University will hold first 2024 presidential debate
A trash truck caught fire in Tyler near the intersection of Beckham Avenue and Fifth Street.
Garbage truck driver dumps load into Tyler parking lot due to fire
Tyler transit bus involved in wreck at Broadway and Front, one injury reported
Tyler transit bus involved in wreck on Broadway and Front, one injury reported
Tyler transit bus involved in wreck on Broadway and Front, one injury reported