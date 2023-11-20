For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Cries for help lead rescue crews to person trapped in garbage truck

Officials say a person was rescued from solid waste truck in Anderson, South Carolina.
Officials say a person was rescued from solid waste truck in Anderson, South Carolina.(Contributed)
By Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Cries for help led rescue crews in South Carolina to a bizarre discovery Monday morning.

The Anderson Fire Department posted the rescue on Facebook.

A driver of a solid waste truck told police he heard a screaming noise coming from inside the truck he was operating after emptying a dumpster along W Orr Street.

The driver said that he thought nothing of it at first, but then began hearing someone banging on the side of the truck.

The driver took the truck to the Anderson Fire Department shortly before 8 a.m. and told them about the cries for help he heard coming from inside his truck.

Crews investigated and quickly determined there was a person was trapped inside.

Officials say a person was rescued from solid waste truck in Anderson, South Carolina.
Officials say a person was rescued from solid waste truck in Anderson, South Carolina.(Anderson FD)

A ladder truck and rope system were used to lift the victim out of the vehicle, and they were transported to the hospital with traumatic injuries.

Firefighters performed a search to ensure no other victims were inside.

In addition to Anderson firefighters, the Anderson Police Department, Anderson County EMS, Medshore Ambulance Service, City of Anderson Public Works and the Anderson County HazMat Team all responded to help with the rescue.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips 11-19-23
Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips
First Alert Weather Day
Enhanced risk for severe storms shifts to southeast
Responders immediately requested a medical helicopter for the motorcycle driver.
1 injured in Henderson County motorcycle crash
A trash truck caught fire in Tyler near the intersection of Beckham Avenue and Fifth Street.
Garbage truck driver dumps load into Tyler parking lot due to fire
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms with possible strong wind, hail expected Monday

Latest News

East Texas lawmakers sound off on vote to strip education bill of voucher-like measure
East Texas lawmakers sound off on vote to strip education bill of voucher-like measure
“It’s giving back,” said Terrell. “The Salvation Army did so much for me to help me to this...
Salvation Army bell ringer hopes to be named ‘Top Bell Ringer’ second year in a row
People started lining up the night before.
Longview law firm kicks off 4th annual turkey giveaway
The high cost of groceries is making it difficult for some to have enough for the holiday.
East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church hold ‘Feed our Friends’ event
The fruit was sold nationally, so consumers and businesses are urged to check their freezers.
CDC warns of listeria outbreak linked to peaches, nectarines, and plums