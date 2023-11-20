CDC: Listeria outbreak linked to recalled peaches, plums, nectarines

For Your Service
The fruit was sold in 2-pound bags that were branded “HMC Farms” or “Signature Farms.” It was also sold individually with a sticker that has “USA-E-U” and a number printed on it.(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
(Gray News) - A listeria outbreak in at least seven states is being traced back to tainted fruit, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

At least one death, one preterm labor, and 11 illnesses have been reported as of Nov. 17.

These illnesses were reported in California, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Florida.

These illnesses were reported in California, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Florida.(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

According to the CDC, the true number of people sickened in the outbreak is likely higher because some people can recover without medical care or testing.

The CDC said the recalled whole peaches, nectarines and plums were distributed by HMC Farms to stores nationwide between May 1 and Nov. 15, 2022, and between May 1 and Nov. 15, 2023.

The fruit was sold in 2-pound bags that were branded “HMC Farms” or “Signature Farms.” It was also sold individually with a sticker that has “USA-E-U” and a number printed on it.

Item numbers include:

  • Yellow peach: 4044 or 4038
  • White peach: 4401
  • Yellow nectarine: 4036 or 4378
  • White nectarine: 3035
  • Red plum: 4042
  • Black plum: 4040

The CDC urged consumers to throw away any contaminated fruit or return it to the store.

Refrigerators and other surfaces should be cleaned because listeria can survive and spread easily.

Symptoms of a listeria illness can include fever, muscle aches and fatigue. It’s especially harmful to people who are pregnant, aged 65 or over, or have weakened immune systems.

Investigators are working to determine if any other fruit or food products may be contaminated.

