Authorities searching for missing College Station woman

40-year-old Kristina Alexander who was last seen Nov. 16
Alexander is described as a White woman, 5 feet 4 inches, 106 pounds with brown hair and brown...
Alexander is described as a White woman, 5 feet 4 inches, 106 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue wig with a bandana, a black and gold long coat, blue jeans and black flip-flops.(College Station Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - The College Station Police Department is searching for 40-year-old Kristina Alexander who was last seen Nov. 16.

Authorities say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Alexander was last seen around 6:00 p.m. in the 2504 block of Texas Ave South in a white, 2012, Chevrolet Equinox bearing the Texas license plate NTC2963.

Alexander is described as a White woman, 5 feet 4 inches, 106 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue wig with a bandana, a black and gold long coat, blue jeans and black flip-flops.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

