For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

70,000 people praying for love fell prey to romance scams in last year, report reveals

IRS Criminal Investigation released tips to protect you from romance scams.
IRS Criminal Investigation released tips to protect you from romance scams.(MGN)
By Allison Childers and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WAFB/Gray News) - A new report by the Federal Trade Commission reveals thousands of unsuspecting lovestruck people fell prey to a romance scam last year.

Approximately 70,000 victims collectively lost $1.3 billion, according to the report. The IRS Criminal Investigation’s Atlanta Field Office is sharing warnings about the different types of romance scams.

“Investigating criminals defrauding innocent victims through romance scams is just one of the various crimes our special agents investigate,” Demetrius Hardeman, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation said in the report. “These scams leave many victims financially devastated and emotionally manipulated.”

The office says criminals create fake online profiles, usually on social media applications and dating websites, and attempt to build phony emotional attachments until a potential victim is comfortable sending them money. Many scammers find victims by pulling online public information, which they use to do research.

“It is important that people are careful of people they meet through social media sites,” Hardeman said. “Many of these scammers are very patient and will wait weeks or months to gain a victim’s trust.”

Here are some tips the office says can help you avoid becoming a victim of romance scams:

  • Never send money to anyone you have only communicated with online or by phone.
  • Be careful what you post and make public online.
  • When starting a new relationship, take it slow, and ask lots of questions.
  • Be alert to those who seem too perfect or quickly ask you to leave a dating service or social media site to communicate by other means.
  • Beware of those who want to isolate you from friends and family.
  • Don’t share inappropriate photos or financial information that could later be used to extort you.
  • Be suspicious if the individual promises to meet in person but then never does.

“Many of the criminals involved with romance scams are part of an organized crime group,” Hardeman said. “People who suspect they have become victims of romance scams can make a report to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.”

To report romance scams or other types of online crimes, victims can make a report here.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips 11-19-23
Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips
First Alert Weather Day
Enhanced risk for severe storms shifts to southeast
Responders immediately requested a medical helicopter for the motorcycle driver.
1 injured in Henderson County motorcycle crash
A trash truck caught fire in Tyler near the intersection of Beckham Avenue and Fifth Street.
Garbage truck driver dumps load into Tyler parking lot due to fire
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms with possible strong wind, hail expected Monday

Latest News

East Texas lawmakers sound off on vote to strip education bill of voucher-like measure
East Texas lawmakers sound off on vote to strip education bill of voucher-like measure
“It’s giving back,” said Terrell. “The Salvation Army did so much for me to help me to this...
Salvation Army bell ringer hopes to be named ‘Top Bell Ringer’ second year in a row
The high cost of groceries is making it difficult for some to have enough for the holiday.
East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church hold ‘Feed our Friends’ event
People started lining up the night before.
Longview law firm kicks off 4th annual turkey giveaway
Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas.
East Texas lawmakers sound off on vote to strip education bill of voucher-like measure