For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Los Angeles plays San Antonio on 6-game road skid

Los Angeles is looking to break its six-game road skid with a win over San Antonio
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
NBA: San Antonio Spurs(NBA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Los Angeles Clippers (4-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (3-10, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to end its six-game road losing streak when the Clippers visit San Antonio.

San Antonio finished 22-60 overall and 10-42 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Spurs averaged 113.0 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 33.3 from 3-point range.

Los Angeles finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Clippers averaged 113.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.1 last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 123-83 in the last matchup on Oct. 30.

INJURIES: Spurs: Tre Jones: day to day (hamstring), Devin Vassell: day to day (adductor).

Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad), Mason Plumlee: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Sunday's Weather At Your Fingertips 11-19-23
Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips
The procession began at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
Prayer march held in support of ousted Tyler bishop
The driver was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, the rescue said.
Henderson County wreck flattens utility pole, drops power lines in roadway
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms with possible strong wind, hail expected Monday
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years

Latest News

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
New Speaker Mike Johnson formally endorses Donald Trump, a step beyond predecessor Kevin McCarthy
Marching Mizzou performs before the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida...
Missouri-Georgia, LSU-Alabama showdowns with division implications top SEC slate in Week 10
FILE - Three wind turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first...
Four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico are designated for wind power development
FILE- Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to speed the drawing of a new congressional map in Louisiana
History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released