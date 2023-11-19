For Your Service
East Texas Trail Advocates kick off annual 5x5 mountain bike event

KLTV 7′s Avery Niles speaks with the president of the group, Lynnette Wood, about the series and what the money donated benefits.
By Avery Niles
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - This week kicked off the third annual 5x5 event, hosted by East Texas Trail Advocates, which is a chapter of the International Mountain Bike Association. This series invites mountain bikers to experience five different trails across East Texas that are five miles or less. KLTV 7′s Avery Niles speaks with the president of the group, Lynnette Wood, about the series and what the money donated benefits.

