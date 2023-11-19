For Your Service
1 injured in Henderson County motorcycle crash

Responders immediately requested a medical helicopter for the motorcycle driver.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A motorcyclist was air-lifted to a hospital in Tyler after a crash with another vehicle.

First responders were alerted to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Highway 198 near the Whispering Oaks Trail intersection at about 5:13 p.m. on Saturday, according to a release from Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

Responders immediately requested a medical helicopter for the motorcycle driver. The person was alert and oriented but had significant injuries, the rescue said. Highway 198 was closed until the wreck could be cleared.

A landing zone was set up at the scene, and PHI Air took the injured driver to a hospital in Tyler. The occupants of the car reportedly refused any treatment.

The rescue thanked civilians who helped direct traffic while responders were occupied on the scene.

