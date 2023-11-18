For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

Dry for Saturday, chance for a few showers Sunday. Severe storms possible on Monday.
Partly cloudy to mostly sunny today. Highs around 70°.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Skies today will trend mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures this afternoon in the upper 60s and low 70s. For Sunday, we’ll begin the day with temperatures in the 50s, and warm into the upper 60s and low 70s during the afternoon. A bit more cloud cover is expected on Sunday as we’ll have a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. That said, the chance for any severe storms on Sunday is very low, though the chance is higher on Monday. Due to the possibility for severe weather on Monday, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday afternoon into Monday night. Based on the model data I’ve looked at yesterday and today, the higher chance for severe storms appears to be in Deep East Texas. However, nearly all of East Texas is under a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe weather on Monday. Storms are expected to persist into the nighttime hours and clear out of East Texas early on Tuesday. With this storm system, all severe weather threats (wind, hail, tornadoes) look possible, though wind and hail appear to be the primary concerns at this time. We will continue to have updates on-air and on all of our digital platforms, including our free KLTV and KTRE weather apps. Have a great weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened at Kinsey Drive and WSW Loop 323 at 3:06 p.m.
Wreck at Kinsey Drive, Loop 323 in Tyler has cleared
Rollover wreck
TRAFFIC ALERT: Authorities respond to rollover wreck off corner of Bergfeld Park in Tyler
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas
East Texas legislators who voted against vouchers.
Texas House removes vouchers from massive education funding bill
Image of crash on Hwy 31.
Westbound traffic on Hwy 31 being diverted to I-20 in Gregg County

Latest News

Saturday's Weather At Your Fingertips 11-18-23
Saturday's Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Friday 11-17-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Friday 11-17-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Friday 11-17-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7