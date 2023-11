GLADEWATER, Texas (KTRE) - The Timpson Bears’ undefeated season continues after a 58-20 win over Wolfe City.

Watch Timpson’s Terry Bussey spin out of a sack and deliver a 60-yard touchdown pass in the area round playoff game against Wolfe City.

In the fourth quarter, Timpson is leading Wolfe City, 58-20.

Timpson awaits the winner of Centerville and Honey Grove in the regional round.

