Tenaha advances in 22-14 win over Dawson

Tenaha awaits the winner of Lovelady and Hico, who play Friday night.
By Kyle Owens
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATHENS, Texas (KTRE) - The Tenaha Tigers have advanced to the third round of the UIL playoffs following a 22-14 win over Dawson in Athens Thursday night.

Tenaha’s defense stepped up first, when Dawson fumbled on their first play from scrimmage. Tenaha scored on the possession when Brikelian Kenny scored on the quarterback keeper to put the Tigers up 6-0.

Tenaha awaits the winner of Lovelady and Hico, who play Friday night.

