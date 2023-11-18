For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Target testing new self-checkout policy

The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.
The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Attention Target shoppers, you may soon see some changes in the checkout line.

The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.

If shoppers have more than 10 items, then they will need to use the full-service lanes with cashiers.

For now, the company is testing this new policy in a handful of stores.

They say it is designed to shorten wait times and to better understand shoppers’ preferences.

And, while retailers have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses, the company says this was not a factor in testing the new policy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened at Kinsey Drive and WSW Loop 323 at 3:06 p.m.
Wreck at Kinsey Drive, Loop 323 in Tyler has cleared
Rollover wreck
TRAFFIC ALERT: Authorities respond to rollover wreck off corner of Bergfeld Park in Tyler
East Texas legislators who voted against vouchers.
Texas House removes vouchers from massive education funding bill
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas
Image of crash on Hwy 31.
Westbound traffic on Hwy 31 being diverted to I-20 in Gregg County

Latest News

A police officer manning a roadblock talks with an employee of New Hampshire Hospital who was...
Authorities say they have identified the suspect in the shooting of a hospital security guard
Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Panicked people leave Shifa Hospital, while dozens are killed at a school elsewhere in northern Gaza
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
The Huntsville Police Department said remains believed to be those of 15-year-old Ja’Marious...
15-year-old found dead after missing for nearly 2 months, police say