March in support of ousted Tyler bishop proceeds down Broadway Avenue
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Community members gathered on Saturday morning to take part in a march to support the former bishop of Tyler.
On Nov. 11, the Vatican announced the removal of Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, following an in-person investigation into his leadership.
Saturday at 10 a.m., hundreds gathered at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception to show support for Strickland. The march route has been planned from the cathedral, north on Broadway Avenue, to the downtown square and back to the cathedral.
Organizers have said Strickland himself is not expected to attend.
