John Hugley IV leads 3 in double figures off OU bench, Sooners rout UT Rio Grande Valley 90-66

John Hugley IV scored 16 points to lead three backups in double-figures scoring and Oklahoma defeated UT Rio Grande Valley 90-66
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — John Hugley IV scored 16 points to lead three backups in double-figures scoring and Oklahoma defeated UT Rio Grande Valley 90-66 on Friday night.

Rivaldo Soares added 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Sooners and Le’Tre Darthard scored 13 as the OU bench scored 44 points. Two starters scored in double figures, Otega Oweh with 14 points and Javian McCollum with 11.

The Vaqueros led 19-16 and later the score was tied at 25 before Oklahoma scored the next 10 points en route to a 22-8 advantage over the final 8 1/2 minutes of the half. The Sooners led 47-33 at the break.

Oklahoma (4-0) led 62-52 with just under nine minutes left, then doubled its lead in the next five minutes.

Elijah Elliott scored 15 points for UT Rio Grande Valley (1-3). Hasan Abdul-Hakim and DeAnthony Tipler tallied 14 each.

Oklahoma plays Iowa on Thanksgiving Day at the Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego. UTRGV hosts North American University on Monday.

