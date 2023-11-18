For Your Service
Henderson County wreck flattens utility pole, drops power lines in roadway

The driver was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, the rescue said.
The driver was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, the rescue said.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A crash near Payne Springs knocked over a utility pole, dropping live power lines across the roadway until ONCOR could arrive.

Payne Springs Fire Rescue reported that they responded to a wreck at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday on Leisure Land Road. A representative said a car struck a utility pole in a single-vehicle crash. Authorities closed the road until ONCOR could arrive, due to live power lines down.

The driver was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, the rescue said.

Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday.
Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday.
The crash knocked over a utility pole.
The crash knocked over a utility pole.
The incident was a single-vehicle crash.
The incident was a single-vehicle crash.

