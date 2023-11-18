For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Colorado judge keeps Donald Trump on state’s primary ballot

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Monday, Oct. 16,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Adel, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By The Associated Press and Nicholas Riccardi, The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado judge on Friday found that former President Donald Trump engaged in insurrection during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol but rejected an effort to keep him off the state’s primary ballot because it’s unclear whether a Civil War-era Constitutional amendment barring insurrectionists from public office applies to the presidency.

The lawsuit, brought by a left-leaning group on behalf of a group of Republican and independent Colorado voters, contended that Trump’s actions related to the attack ran afoul of a clause in the 14th Amendment that prevents anyone from holding office who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the Constitution.

The decision by District Judge Sarah B. Wallace is the third ruling in a little over a week against lawsuits seeking to knock Trump off the ballot by citing Section 3 of the amendment. The Minnesota Supreme Court last week said Trump could remain on the primary ballot because political parties have sole choice over who appears, while a Michigan judge ruled that Congress is the proper forum for deciding whether Section 3 applies to Trump.

In her decision, Wallace said she found that Trump did in fact “engage in insurrection” on Jan. 6 and rejected his attorneys’ arguments that he was simply engaging in free speech. Normally, that would be enough to disqualify him under Section 3, but she said she couldn’t do so for a presidential candidate.

Section 3 does not specifically refer to the presidency, as it does members of the U.S. Senate or House of Representatives. Instead, the clause refers to “elector of President and Vice President,” along with civil and military offices.

“Part of the Court’s decision is its reluctance to embrace an interpretation which would disqualify a presidential candidate without a clear, unmistakable indication that such is the intent of Section Three,” the judge wrote.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin McKnight
Upshur County double-murder suspect in custody, sheriff reports
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Gilmer man suspected of murdering sisters captured in California
Police say Ian is 10, is 4-feet tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. He is Hispanic. Ian...
Mother of child abducted from Wilmer found dead, father’s car found abandoned
FILE - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum and "Wayne's World" star Dana Carvey, died...
Dex Carvey, son of Dana Carvey, dies at age 32

Latest News

The judge denied the motion due to Williams’ criminal history.
Judge denies bond request for Tatum man accused of murder
The Texas House on Friday voted to strip school vouchers from the chamber’s massive education...
Texas House removes vouchers from massive education funding bill
Although not quite complete, designers let a few kids in to try it out, including Kristi...
Kids try out Longview World of Wonders’ steam train exhibit
The roundup was held at the Nacogdoches Courthouse Annex and was put together by Cushing ISD...
More than 40 East Texas school district representatives gather to protest school voucher bill
Easy Homemade Granola by David Wallace