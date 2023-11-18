Carthage continues quest for state title in 49-7 rout of Van Alstyne

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - The state-title favorite Carthage Bulldogs continued their quest in a 49-7 rout of Van Alstyne in Mount Pleasant Friday night.

Carthage quarterback Jett Surratt had three touchdown passes in the first half and the defense also scored on an interception return.

Carthage will play Pleasant Grove in the regional finals next week.

