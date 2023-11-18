21st annual family history fair held in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Learning about your roots and long lost family was the focus of an annual event in Tyler that deals with establishing ancestry.

It was the 21st annual family history fair at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center.

The all-day event featured guest speakers on researching ancestry and genealogy, numerous booths from East Texas counties with historical record documents and even a kids’ activity room.

America, being the great “melting pot,” has many people who need to know who their family was and where they came from. It’s a mystery that is much easier to solve these days with the science of DNA.

Michelle Bailey, president of the East Texas Genealogical Society and event organizer, says people often learn something new about their lineage when they check into their genealogy.

