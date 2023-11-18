For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

21st annual family history fair held in Tyler

Michelle Bailey, president of the East Texas Genealogical Society and event organizer, says people often learn something new about their lineage when they check
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Learning about your roots and long lost family was the focus of an annual event in Tyler that deals with establishing ancestry.

It was the 21st annual family history fair at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center.

The all-day event featured guest speakers on researching ancestry and genealogy, numerous booths from East Texas counties with historical record documents and even a kids’ activity room.

America, being the great “melting pot,” has many people who need to know who their family was and where they came from. It’s a mystery that is much easier to solve these days with the science of DNA.

Michelle Bailey, president of the East Texas Genealogical Society and event organizer, says people often learn something new about their lineage when they check into their genealogy.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened at Kinsey Drive and WSW Loop 323 at 3:06 p.m.
Wreck at Kinsey Drive, Loop 323 in Tyler has cleared
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms expected Monday night
Rollover wreck
TRAFFIC ALERT: Authorities respond to rollover wreck off corner of Bergfeld Park in Tyler
East Texas legislators who voted against vouchers.
Texas House removes vouchers from massive education funding bill
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas

Latest News

Lufkin's Morris Frank Park
Morris Frank Park in Lufkin closed until further notice
WOW expects the train to be kid-ready by Saturday.
Kids try out Longview World of Wonders’ steam train exhibit
Bruce Love talks about organizing this year's food drive.
Lufkin food drive volunteers aim to reach 1,500 families this Thanksgiving
Coca-Cola mural in downtown Nacogdoches.
Downtown Nacogdoches sees artists restore old murals, create new works