Westbound traffic on Hwy 31 being diverted to I-20 in Gregg County

Image of crash on Hwy 31.
Image of crash on Hwy 31.(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A crash on Hwy 31 in Gregg County blocked westbound traffic Friday morning.

Drivers traveling west on Hwy 31 were being diverted to I-20 as of 9:30 a.m. Friday after at least one vehicle was involved in a crash. Authorities are working the scene and hope to have it clear within the hour.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

