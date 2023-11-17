Westbound traffic on Hwy 31 being diverted to I-20 in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A crash on Hwy 31 in Gregg County blocked westbound traffic Friday morning.

Drivers traveling west on Hwy 31 were being diverted to I-20 as of 9:30 a.m. Friday after at least one vehicle was involved in a crash. Authorities are working the scene and hope to have it clear within the hour.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

