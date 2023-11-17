For Your Service
WebXtra: Longview Junior League to host Christmas in the Piney Woods at Maude Cobb

Chair of Christmas in the Piney Woods Bethany Nolan speaks on the event to be held at the Maude Cobb Convention Center.
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Chair of Christmas in the Piney Woods Bethany Nolan speaks on the event to be held at the Maude Cobb Convention Center.

Nolan said entry is $10 at the door and online, and attendees can look forward to a holiday market featuring numerous vendors selling attire, wine, and much more. The event is hosted by Junior League of Longview. The festivities begin with a Girls Night Out at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and the main event opens at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Check out details on their Facebook page.

