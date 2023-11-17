WebXtra: Longview Junior League to host Christmas in the Piney Woods at Maude Cobb

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Chair of Christmas in the Piney Woods Bethany Nolan speaks on the event to be held at the Maude Cobb Convention Center.

Nolan said entry is $10 at the door and online, and attendees can look forward to a holiday market featuring numerous vendors selling attire, wine, and much more. The event is hosted by Junior League of Longview. The festivities begin with a Girls Night Out at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and the main event opens at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Check out details on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.