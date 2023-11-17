WebXtra: Epilepsy awareness event to be held at Bergfeld Park in Tyler Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Susan Branin, the President of Embracing Hope, discusses Saturday’s first annual Epilepsy Awareness event in Tyler.

November is National Epilepsy Awareness month, and Branin founded Embracing Hope with her daughter Micayla, who passed away from SUDEP, a sudden unexpected death in epilepsy. There will be a 5k race Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Bergfeld Park, followed by an all-day event with a petting zoo and a bounce house.

