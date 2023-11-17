WebXtra: East Texas organizations begin annual Christmas toy drives

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several East Texas organizations are gearing up for their annual toy drives.

The numbers can sometimes be shocking. Hundreds of families with children go through the same thing each year as they struggle to pay bills, often living paycheck to paycheck with not enough money for Christmas presents for their children.

The U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots, and toy drives in Gladewater and Longview, among others, devote time and energy to get toys donated or raise funds to buy toys for children who come from needy families.

The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission has, for the better part of a decade, continued its Christmas toys drive to help those families, and director Brian Livingston says it’s become a standard that if families don’t have enough money for food and bills, they surely don’t have enough for Christmas presents.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.