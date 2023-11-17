For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: East Texas organizations begin annual Christmas toy drives

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several East Texas organizations are gearing up for their annual toy drives.

The numbers can sometimes be shocking. Hundreds of families with children go through the same thing each year as they struggle to pay bills, often living paycheck to paycheck with not enough money for Christmas presents for their children.

The U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots, and toy drives in Gladewater and Longview, among others, devote time and energy to get toys donated or raise funds to buy toys for children who come from needy families.

The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission has, for the better part of a decade, continued its Christmas toys drive to help those families, and director Brian Livingston says it’s become a standard that if families don’t have enough money for food and bills, they surely don’t have enough for Christmas presents.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin McKnight
Upshur County double-murder suspect in custody, sheriff reports
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Gilmer man suspected of murdering sisters captured in California
Police say Ian is 10, is 4-feet tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. He is Hispanic. Ian...
Mother of child abducted from Wilmer found dead, father’s car found abandoned
FILE - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum and "Wayne's World" star Dana Carvey, died...
Dex Carvey, son of Dana Carvey, dies at age 32

Latest News

More than 40 East Texas school district representatives gather to protest school voucher bill
More than 40 East Texas school district representatives gather to protest school voucher bill
More than 40 East Texas school district representatives gather to protest school voucher bill
More than 40 East Texas school district representatives gather to protest school voucher bill
Toy drives in East Texas
WebXtra: East Texas organizations begin annual Christmas toy drives
Jesse Williams
Judge denies bond request for Tatum man accused of murder