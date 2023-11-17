For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Deep East Texas organization to offer Thanksgiving meal for families in need

Blessing Bags for N.A.C. is hosting their annual Thanksgiving outreach and meal for Nacogdoches County and Angelina County families at the Memorial Baptist Chur
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Blessing Bags for N.A.C. is hosting their annual Thanksgiving outreach and meal for Nacogdoches County and Angelina County families at the Memorial Baptist Church in Lufkin.

Founder and Director for Blessing Bags for N.A.C. Stephanie Hess and volunteer Katy Ames explain the importance of giving as they prepare for the event.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin McKnight
Upshur County double-murder suspect in custody, sheriff reports
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Gilmer man suspected of murdering sisters captured in California
Police say Ian is 10, is 4-feet tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. He is Hispanic. Ian...
Mother of child abducted from Wilmer found dead, father’s car found abandoned
FILE - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum and "Wayne's World" star Dana Carvey, died...
Dex Carvey, son of Dana Carvey, dies at age 32

Latest News

Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Facebook page
Chronic wasting disease detected in Cherokee County deer breeding facility
WebXtra: Longview Junior League to host Christmas in the Piney Woods at Maude Cobb
WebXtra: Longview Junior League to host Christmas in the Piney Woods at Maude Cobb
WebXtra: Longview Junior League to host Christmas in the Piney Woods at Maude Cobb
WebXtra: Longview Junior League to host Christmas in the Piney Woods at Maude Cobb
Kevin Cruz
Mabank teenager arrested for allegedly uploading child porn videos