Tyler ISD superintendent: School vouchers could cause irreparable harm to public school system

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford’s annual State of the District address took on a different tone Thursday at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center.

While Crawford highlighted the district’s achievements in the past year and looked ahead to plans for the future, much of his speech focused on things happening beyond the walls of Tyler ISD campuses, such as the push for school vouchers.

“We keep hearing that 31 states already do it so it must be good. So much for Texas exceptionalism,” Crawford said. “That voucher system that will siphon a billion dollars every biennium from available public education budgets. And all for what? So one side of the political football game that we play can claim a win.”

On Friday, the Texas House of Representatives is set to vote for the first time this year on the school voucher-like program. Crawford, who took on his current role in 2014, said the passing of such a plan could cause irreparable harm to his district and the state’s public school system as a whole; a system already stressed by problems from the outside world, he said.

“Our kids are being exposed to a lot away from school. That stuff is being drug into the schools. I don’t care if you’re (in a) public, private or charter school or home school situation, there’s a little bit of a decay in society that we’re having to deal with in this country, in this state and even here locally,” Crawford said while talking with reporters after his address.

And for that reason and others, Crawford ended his address with a call to action for those in attendance.

“How can we support our schools outside of the encouragement we need to give our teachers when they’re not giving any out of Austin?” he asked the crowd. “I guarantee you our teachers would love for the conversation to start at the dinner table, at the core of the family, where it will not only improve our educational experiences and outcomes, but the quality of life here in Tyler, Texas.”

Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford speaks at the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce's annual State of the District event. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

The annual State of the District is hosted by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce.

