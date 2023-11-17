TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck at Kinsey Drive, Loop 323 congesting EB traffic in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A multi-vehicle wreck on Loop 323 is causing traffic congestion Friday afternoon.

The wreck happened at Kinsey Drive and WSW Loop 323 at 3:06 p.m. Both Tyler police and fire departments have responded.

According to our reporter at the scene, eastbound traffic on the loop between Broadway and Old Jacksonville is limited to one lane. Drivers should avoid the area, or use extreme caution if you must drive through.

