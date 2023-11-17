For Your Service
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck at Kinsey Drive, Loop 323 congesting EB traffic in Tyler

The wreck happened at Kinsey Drive and WSW Loop 323 at 3:06 p.m.
The wreck happened at Kinsey Drive and WSW Loop 323 at 3:06 p.m.(KLTV/JD Conte)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A multi-vehicle wreck on Loop 323 is causing traffic congestion Friday afternoon.

The wreck happened at Kinsey Drive and WSW Loop 323 at 3:06 p.m. Both Tyler police and fire departments have responded.

According to our reporter at the scene, eastbound traffic on the loop between Broadway and Old Jacksonville is limited to one lane. Drivers should avoid the area, or use extreme caution if you must drive through.

