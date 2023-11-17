TRAFFIC ALERT: Authorities respond to rollover wreck off corner of Bergfeld Park in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are responding to a rollover wreck at the corner of W. 4th Street and S. College Avenue.

The wreck took place just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday. A silver Nissan came to rest on its right side after a rollover incident that left the front crumpled.

No information is available yet about possible injuries.

Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

