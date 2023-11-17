SFA Lady Jacks fall to North Texas Mean Green

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lady Jacks, who are just two games into their season, were back at home trying to play for another early win.

And the team that came to the Sawmill to stand in their way would be the North Texas Mean Green.

In the first quarter Kurstyn Harden would give the Lady Jacks their first points on this strong move to the basket. SFA putting on the pressure early would get some fast breaks. Then Zoe Nelson gets the nice floater to drop making it look easy.

Another fast break on a steal has Destini Lombard getting the lay up to go for anther two. Then Lombard makes a nice move here, sets up at the top of the key, lets it fly and drains the three pointer. Jacks were leading 19-10.

But in the second quarter the shooting would go stone cold. All of sudden just like that the Lady Jacks could not get anything to fall.

UNT would take advantage and grab the lead at the half 30-29. They would outscore the Lady Jacks 24-6 in the third quarter and eventually go on to win it 78-55 in a rough night for SFA.

