East Texas (KLTV) - Tonight will be mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the 50s. More clouds than sun on Friday with a weak cold front moving through. Temperatures will top out in the lower 70s ahead of the front and fall back to the 50s behind the front. Saturday will be a mix of clouds and sun with mild temperatures, then clouds increase again Saturday night. Rain moves in on Sunday and a few thunderstorms look to be possible with this next storm system Sunday and Monday before cooler air arrives next week.

