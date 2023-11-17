For Your Service
More than 40 East Texas school district representatives gather to protest school voucher bill

Hallsville ISD Superintendent John Martin shares why he decided to attend the roundup of over 40 school districts to stand against the school voucher bill.
By Tyre White
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Hallsville ISD Superintendent John Martin shares why he decided to attend the roundup of over 40 school districts to stand against the school voucher bill.

Martin also shares how the roundup will help their efforts. The roundup was held at the Nacogdoches Courthouse Annex and was put together by Cushing ISD Superintendent Dr. Brandon Enos.

