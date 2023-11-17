For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

McMillian scores 17 points, Williams adds double-double as Texas Tech beats Texas A&M-CC 73-64

Chance McMillian scored 17 points, Darrion Williams added 10 points and 14 rebounds and Texas Tech beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73-64
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University(Texas Tech University)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Chance McMillian scored 17 points, Darrion Williams added 10 points and 14 rebounds and Texas Tech beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73-64 on Thursday night.

Joe Toussaint added 14 points and Warren Washington had 10 for Texas Tech (3-0), which shot 44% (24 of 54) overall and 74% (20 of 27) from the free-throw line.

Dian Wright-Forde scored 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting to lead Texas A&M-CC (2-2). Owen Dease was 5 of 16 from the floor that included a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.

Texas Tech took the lead for good about midway through the first half and led 41-31 at the break. The Islanders stayed within single digits inside the final 15 minutes and cut the deficit to 51-49 but didn't get closer.

Each team committed 17 turnovers.

Texas Tech will look for its fourth straight win to open the season with first-year coach Grant McCasland when its plays No. 21 Villanova on Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas.

Texas A&M-CC is on the road against Northern Kentucky on Wednesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Most Read

Alvin McKnight
Upshur County double-murder suspect in custody, sheriff reports
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Gilmer man suspected of murdering sisters captured in California
Police say Ian is 10, is 4-feet tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. He is Hispanic. Ian...
Mother of child abducted from Wilmer found dead, father’s car found abandoned
FILE - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum and "Wayne's World" star Dana Carvey, died...
Dex Carvey, son of Dana Carvey, dies at age 32

Latest News

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
New Speaker Mike Johnson formally endorses Donald Trump, a step beyond predecessor Kevin McCarthy
Marching Mizzou performs before the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida...
Missouri-Georgia, LSU-Alabama showdowns with division implications top SEC slate in Week 10
FILE - Three wind turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first...
Four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico are designated for wind power development
FILE- Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to speed the drawing of a new congressional map in Louisiana
History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released