Judge denies bond request for Tatum man accused of murder

Jesse Lee Williams, 40, was arrested in April in connection with the murder of Paula Belonga.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County judge has refused to lower bond for a Tatum man accused of murder.

Jesse Lee Williams, 40, was arrested in April in connection with the murder of Paula Belonga; an affidavit said that suspicious internet searches led to his capture.

On Friday, Williams appeared for a hearing, where the defense presented a motion to lower his bond from $750,000 to $300,000. Williams claimed his family does not have enough to pay, so he requested a PR bond and a monitor.

Judge Austin Jackson denied the motion due to Williams’ criminal history, stating the current bond is reasonable.

Williams’ next hearing has been set for Jan. 19, with trial to begin Mar. 4.

