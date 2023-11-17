Friday’s Weather: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures this afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re off to another cool start this Friday with temps ranging in the middle to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Just like yesterday, some of you could see either light sprinkles or areas of mist/drizzle as well as some patchy fog for your morning commutes, so be safe on those roads! Thankfully, skies will see some better clearing later today, leading to some decent peeks of sunshine as well as warmer temperatures in the lower 70s. A weak cold front will push through later today, slowing our warming trend by keeping highs near 70 degrees for Saturday and Sunday. The first half of our Sunday looks dry for now, but shower potential begins to increase later in the day and overnight as a second, stronger cold front gets closer to ETX. This cold front will finally push through our area later on Monday, bringing scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms with it through the day and potentially into Tuesday morning. We’ll certainly feel the cooldown next week with highs only warming into the 50s on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies look to remain dry for the rest of next week, and while things can CERTAINLY change between now and then, it does seem like our Thanksgiving will be cool but dry. We’ll be watching conditions for next week very closely and will keep you updated if anything changes.

