First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms expected Monday evening

Partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the 60s and 70s.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday, November 20.

While a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Sunday, there is a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday (especially in the late afternoon and evening).

The Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly all of East Texas under a risk for Monday. At this time, all severe weather threats appear possible, but more detailed information will become available over the weekend.

Please stay tuned to KLTV, KLTV.com, and the KLTV weather app for further updates.

Map(KLTV)

