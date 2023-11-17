For Your Service
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - It will be cloudy and cool for the rest of the evening as a weak cold front continues to move through East Texas.  Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s overnight.  Saturday starts with mostly cloudy skies, but we should see some breaks in the clouds by afternoon.  With a little more sunshine, temperatures should reach near 70 degrees tomorrow afternoon.  Clouds return on Sunday with a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon.  The cold front with this next storm system arrives late Monday and ahead of that front, temperatures quickly climb into the mid 70s.  A few thunderstorms ahead of the cold front could become strong to severe Monday afternoon and evening.  Storms will quickly move out of the area Monday night with blustery north winds and a big cool down for Tuesday.  Clouds clear midweek next week and Thanksgiving Day looks nice and cool with a few clouds and temperatures in the lower 60s.

