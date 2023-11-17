Easy homemade granola by David Wallace

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - David Wallace, The Cook’n Guy, shares with us how he makes his homemade granola. It’s a crunchy, light-ly sweetened snack that you’re definitely going to enjoy.

Here’s what David had to say:

Granola is a food consisting of whole grains, such as oats, nuts, seeds, honey and other sweeteners such as brown sugar. It is usually baked until crisp, toasted and golden browned. The most important thing you need to know is the ratio of wet to dry mixture for a recipe success. The wet mixture coats and binds the dry mixture, while glazing and baking the dry ingredients to a pleasant finish. Too much wet causes the dry mixture to become very brittle and difficult to consume.

Don’t add any dry fruits, such as craisins or raisins to this recipe. They will over cook and burn during baking time. If you add them after baking, the granola will still absorb what little moisture there is in them and become sticky and tough to consume. Add any fruits to individual servings, as you go, if you want fruits in your granola.

You will need a large bowl for mixing, a small sauce pan for making the wet mixture, and a large baking pan to bake the granola. A large baking pan allows the granola to be spread out shallow for baking and makes stirring the mixture easier. You will bake the granola for approximately 40 minutes in a pre heated oven, at 350 degrees.

You need to stir the granola about every 10 minutes of cooking time. the granola should bake to a darkened golden brown, but don’t burn.

Easy homeade granola

DRY MIXTURE:

Use some nonstick cooking spray in your mixing bowl.

Add 4 cups whole grain cereal with no fruits

2 cups of oatmeal (rolled oats, steel cut, old fashioned, or even quick oats)

2 healthy cups nuts (mixed nuts, pecans, or any nut except peanuts)

WET MIXTURE:

In a small saucepan, over medium high heat:

Add 1 stick (half cup equivalent) butter (salted or unsalted)

1/2 cup honey (I like raw, but any kind will work)

1/2 cup loosely packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

Bring mixture to a rolling boil. When mixture begins to rise, it is ready to pour over dry ingredients. Coat everything evenly. Wet mixture should not be boiled beyond rising time or it will harden as you pour, making coating uneven.

Dump granola mix into baking pan, spread evenly, bake for 40 minutes at 350 degrees, and stir every 10 minutes, then spread evenly again. Granola will darken but should not burn.

After baking time, spread evenly on a clean, flat, and cool surface. Allow to completely cool and dry, before placing in a air tight container or gallon zip lock bag. Be sure there is no warmth to granola before sealing closed. Granola should keep for some time, if you have willpower. Good over Greek yogurt or just good as a snack.

