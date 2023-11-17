For Your Service
Coaches say experience is key to going deep in post season

Coaches say experience is key to going deep in post season
By Michael Coleman
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In high school football playoffs, experience is the key in going deep in the post season, according to Chapel Hill Coach Jeff Riordan and Kilgore Coach Clint Fuller.

“We’re on our 12th game this year these guys have got to play a lot of football. Like I always say, one thing you can’t coach in this game is experience,” Riordan said.

“Fortunately, you know, we got a lot of guys in our senior class, that played a lot of playoff games. So they understand you know the standard we got to prepare for. They understand the standard of which we’re going to travel with. so that helps a lot to have that experience,” Fuller added.

Red Zone Game Ball: Longview Lobos
Kilgore coach believes Bulldogs have momentum heading into playoff matchup with Bay City
Chapel Hill coach expects competition to rise ahead of playoff game against El Campo
