For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Chronic wasting disease detected in Cherokee County deer breeding facility

Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Facebook page
Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Facebook page(Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Facebook page)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The first case of chronic wasting disease in a Cherokee County deer breeding facility has been detected.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, a 4-year-old buck tested positive for CWD using postmortem testing. Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory initially analyzed the samples, the report said, and the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa confirmed the CWD detection.

According to the report, CWD has an incubation period that can span years, so the first indication of the disease in a herd is often found through surveillance testing rather than observed clinical signs. Early detection and proactive monitoring improve the state’s response time to the detection of CWD and can greatly reduce the risk of further disease spread.

“CWD is a fatal neurological disease found in certain cervids including deer, elk, moose and other members of the deer family. This slow, progressive disease may not produce visible signs in susceptible species for several years after infection. As the disease process continues, animals with CWD may show changes in behavior and appearance. Clinical signs may include progressive weight loss, stumbling or tremors with a lack of coordination, loss of appetite, teeth grinding, abnormal head posture and/or drooping ears, and excessive thirst, salivation or urination,” the report said.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website has a list of state biologists qualified to test harvests for the disease. If you have concerns about our harvest, click here for the listing.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin McKnight
Upshur County double-murder suspect in custody, sheriff reports
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Gilmer man suspected of murdering sisters captured in California
Police say Ian is 10, is 4-feet tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. He is Hispanic. Ian...
Mother of child abducted from Wilmer found dead, father’s car found abandoned
FILE - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum and "Wayne's World" star Dana Carvey, died...
Dex Carvey, son of Dana Carvey, dies at age 32

Latest News

WebXtra: Longview Junior League to host Christmas in the Piney Woods at Maude Cobb
WebXtra: Longview Junior League to host Christmas in the Piney Woods at Maude Cobb
WebXtra: Longview Junior League to host Christmas in the Piney Woods at Maude Cobb
WebXtra: Longview Junior League to host Christmas in the Piney Woods at Maude Cobb
Kevin Cruz
Mabank teenager arrested for allegedly uploading child porn videos
WebXtra: Deep East Texas organization to offer Thanksgiving meal for families in need
WebXtra: Deep East Texas organization to offer Thanksgiving meal for families in need