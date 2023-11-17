Chronic wasting disease detected in Cherokee County deer breeding facility

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The first case of chronic wasting disease in a Cherokee County deer breeding facility has been detected.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, a 4-year-old buck tested positive for CWD using postmortem testing. Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory initially analyzed the samples, the report said, and the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa confirmed the CWD detection.

According to the report, CWD has an incubation period that can span years, so the first indication of the disease in a herd is often found through surveillance testing rather than observed clinical signs. Early detection and proactive monitoring improve the state’s response time to the detection of CWD and can greatly reduce the risk of further disease spread.

“CWD is a fatal neurological disease found in certain cervids including deer, elk, moose and other members of the deer family. This slow, progressive disease may not produce visible signs in susceptible species for several years after infection. As the disease process continues, animals with CWD may show changes in behavior and appearance. Clinical signs may include progressive weight loss, stumbling or tremors with a lack of coordination, loss of appetite, teeth grinding, abnormal head posture and/or drooping ears, and excessive thirst, salivation or urination,” the report said.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website has a list of state biologists qualified to test harvests for the disease. If you have concerns about our harvest, click here for the listing.

