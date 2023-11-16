For Your Service
WebXtra: Longview students gather donations for annual holiday food drive

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas academy joins in the effort to provide food to the needy.

On the campus of University of Texas at Tyler-Longview, university academy students joined in the effort to collect non-perishable food for the 38th annual Longview Food Drive. Students collected food over the past two weeks, and loaded it into a trailer on Thursday to be delivered to its distribution point at Maude Cobb Activity Center.

Academy teacher Jamie Hicks talks about the important lesson the kids learn by getting involved in the drive.

