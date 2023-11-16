For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Snoop Dogg says he’s giving up smoking

Snoop Dogg performs during The High Road Tour on Friday, July 29, 2016, in Toronto, Canada.
Snoop Dogg performs during The High Road Tour on Friday, July 29, 2016, in Toronto, Canada.(Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It looks like Snoop Dogg is giving up smoking for good.

On Thursday, the legendary rapper took to social media to share that he has decided to stop smoking.

The post reads, “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Smoking has been synonymous with the Doggfather’s career.

He has been very vocal about smoking marijuana and refers to the drug in multiple songs.

Snoop’s announcement has surprised many of his fans while also receiving some positive feedback in posts that currently have more than a million reactions.

He did not immediately provide a reason for his decision to quit.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin McKnight
Upshur County double-murder suspect in custody, sheriff reports
Kyle Kingrey
Athletic trainer accused of relationship with Jacksonville ISD student
Raelyn "Ollie" Smith
Smith County Sheriff’s Office looking for teenage girl missing since Nov. 7
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas
Clint Weldon Wilson
Sulphur Springs man serving life sentence for Hopkins County murder dies in Houston County Jail

Latest News

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh to serve out suspension; Big Ten to close investigation into sign-stealing
Kaitlin Armstrong sits with her defense lawyers during her murder trial at the...
Texas jury convicts woman of fatally shooting cyclist Anna “Mo” Wilson in jealous rage
President John F. Kennedy in the limousine in Dallas, Texas, on Main Street, minutes before the...
New Expedition Texas episode retraces steps of JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald
A Babe Ruth rookie card is going up for auction on Friday in Baltimore.
Rare Babe Ruth rookie card could become most expensive baseball card ever sold
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
Man who attacked Pelosi’s husband convicted of federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges