For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

New Expedition Texas episode retraces steps of JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald

President John F. Kennedy in the limousine in Dallas, Texas, on Main Street, minutes before the...
President John F. Kennedy in the limousine in Dallas, Texas, on Main Street, minutes before the assassination, Photo Date: 11/22/1963(WHSV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Host and producer of Expedition Texas Bob Mauldin joined East Texas Now to talk about this week’s episode, which dives into a portion of the John F. Kennedy assassination story some people may be less familiar with: Lee Harvey Oswald. Mauldin said the episode will zero in on the everyday locations Oswald’s actions are tied to, including the Texas School Book Depository building in Dallas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin McKnight
Upshur County double-murder suspect in custody, sheriff reports
Kyle Kingrey
Athletic trainer accused of relationship with Jacksonville ISD student
Raelyn "Ollie" Smith
Smith County Sheriff’s Office looking for teenage girl missing since Nov. 7
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas
Clint Weldon Wilson
Sulphur Springs man serving life sentence for Hopkins County murder dies in Houston County Jail

Latest News

WebXtra: Nacogdoches fire chief speaks on proposition passed to replace aging fire stations
WebXtra: Nacogdoches fire chief speaks on proposition passed to replace aging fire stations
WebXtra: Nacogdoches fire chief speaks on proposition passed to replace aging fire stations
WebxWebXtra: Nacogdoches fire chief speaks on proposition passed to replace aging fire stations
Bruce Love talks about organizing this year's food drive.
WebXtra: Lufkin food drive volunteers aim to reach 1,500 families this Thanksgiving
Bruce Love talks about organizing this year's food drive.
WebXtra: Lufkin food drive volunteers aim to reach 1,500 families this Thanksgiving