New Expedition Texas episode retraces steps of JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Host and producer of Expedition Texas Bob Mauldin joined East Texas Now to talk about this week’s episode, which dives into a portion of the John F. Kennedy assassination story some people may be less familiar with: Lee Harvey Oswald. Mauldin said the episode will zero in on the everyday locations Oswald’s actions are tied to, including the Texas School Book Depository building in Dallas.

