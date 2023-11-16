Longview coach lays out concerns ahead of playoff matchup with Reedy

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - With identical season records and both heading into the second round of the postseason, Longview head coach John King says his team has a lot to look out for with their next opponent: the Reedy Lions.

“There’s a lot of things that concern me,” King said. “You know, they were 12-1 last year and got beat by Timberview, the round before we met Timberview, and quite frankly had a chance to beat them. Went for 2 and didn’t get it, and then you look at them this year. They’re 10-1, and they’re only hickey is against Frisco Lone Star who is a very good football team, and they got beat by three points there. But they run the ball well, huge up front, two-quarterback platoon that both guys are effective.”

Coach King’s Lobos are coming off a convincing 59-7 win over Porter last week. The key to this next game, King says, is overcoming the Lions defense.

“And then you watch them defensively, the thing that jumps out too is their linebacker level,” King said. “Those guys can really run and tackle, and they’ve got some lockdown corners. So very solid football team. They’re great in the kicking game. Coach Cole has done an excellent job there with those guys, and building that program.”

