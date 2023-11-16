Kilgore coach believes Bulldogs have momentum heading into playoff matchup with Bay City

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - As the Kilgore Bulldogs enter the second round of the postseason, Kilgore head coach Clint Fuller knows they’re next opponent presents a tough challenge.

“Bay City is a very talented football team. You know they play in a difficult district with Iowa Colony. They have a lot of speed, and they’ve played some good football so we’ll have our hands full on Friday night for sure.”

The Bulldogs are coming off a dominant playoff win over Livingston. Fuller could tell the victory was encouraging for his players, and expects them to bring that same energy in this next game.

“It was a good start to the playoffs. We were a little banged up still and Livingston was a tough, disciplined football team, but I thought our kids responded well. We got some stops defensively, and made some plays offensively, and I think we built some momentum heading into the second round.”

