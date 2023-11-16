For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Kilgore coach believes Bulldogs have momentum heading into playoff matchup with Bay City

Kilgore coach believes Bulldogs have momentum heading into playoff matchup with Bay City
By Justin Oliver
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - As the Kilgore Bulldogs enter the second round of the postseason, Kilgore head coach Clint Fuller knows they’re next opponent presents a tough challenge.

“Bay City is a very talented football team. You know they play in a difficult district with Iowa Colony. They have a lot of speed, and they’ve played some good football so we’ll have our hands full on Friday night for sure.”

The Bulldogs are coming off a dominant playoff win over Livingston. Fuller could tell the victory was encouraging for his players, and expects them to bring that same energy in this next game.

“It was a good start to the playoffs. We were a little banged up still and Livingston was a tough, disciplined football team, but I thought our kids responded well. We got some stops defensively, and made some plays offensively, and I think we built some momentum heading into the second round.”

Fuller’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview, which can be streamed live at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays during football season on East Texas Now.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin McKnight
Upshur County double-murder suspect in custody, sheriff reports
Kyle Kingrey
Athletic trainer accused of relationship with Jacksonville ISD student
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas
Raelyn "Ollie" Smith
Smith County Sheriff’s Office looking for teenage girl missing since Nov. 7
Clint Weldon Wilson
Sulphur Springs man serving life sentence for Hopkins County murder dies in Houston County Jail

Latest News

Chapel Hill coach expects competition to rise ahead of playoff game against El Campo
Chapel Hill coach expects competition to rise ahead of playoff game against El Campo
Longview coach lays out concerns ahead of playoff matchup with Reedy
Longview coach lays out concerns ahead of playoff matchup with Reedy
Longview coach speaks fondly of Jimbo Fisher as he exits Aggie football
Longview coach speaks fondly of Jimbo Fisher as he exits Aggie football
Diboll Lumberjacks
‘Upbeat, ready to play’: Diboll to face Little River Academy Friday