For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Gwyneth Paltrow trial inspires new musical

The production is based on Oscar-winning actor and GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s March trial,...
The production is based on Oscar-winning actor and GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s March trial, where a retired optometrist accused her of running into him while skiing in 2016.(Law&Crime Network / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s curtains up for the musical, “Gwyneth Goes Skiing.”

The production is based on Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s March trial, where a retired optometrist accused her of running into him while skiing in 2016.

Paltrow denied the accusation, saying he ran into her. A jury agreed with her in March, ruling in her favor.

The production company putting the musical together describes it as a “story of love, betrayal, skiing and Christmas – where you are the jury.”

It runs from Dec. 13-23 in London.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin McKnight
Upshur County double-murder suspect in custody, sheriff reports
Kyle Kingrey
Athletic trainer accused of relationship with Jacksonville ISD student
Raelyn "Ollie" Smith
Smith County Sheriff’s Office looking for teenage girl missing since Nov. 7
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas
Clint Weldon Wilson
Sulphur Springs man serving life sentence for Hopkins County murder dies in Houston County Jail

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump, center, flanked by his defense attorneys, Alina Habba, left, and...
New York judge lifts gag order that barred Donald Trump from maligning court staff in fraud trial
WebXtra: Nacogdoches fire chief speaks on proposition passed to replace aging fire stations
WebXtra: Nacogdoches fire chief speaks on proposition passed to replace aging fire stations
WebXtra: Nacogdoches fire chief speaks on proposition passed to replace aging fire stations
WebxWebXtra: Nacogdoches fire chief speaks on proposition passed to replace aging fire stations
American Airlines Captain Jeff Fell is seen tearing up as he addresses the cabin for his final...
Pilot's emotional speech on retirement flight leaves passengers in tears
Expert negotiation tips when asking for a raise
Expert negotiation tips when asking for a raise