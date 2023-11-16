For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Gilmer man suspected of murdering sisters captured in California

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer man wanted for the killing of two sisters was captured late Wednesday night in California.

During a Thursday morning press conference, Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb, Alvin McKnight Jr., 41, was apprehended in San Bernardino, CA. around 11:30 p.m. CST on Wednesday by California authorities after traveling on a bus. Webb said authorities received tips on McKnight’s whereabouts from the public as well as family members, but ultimately were able to track him in real time via his cellphone activity.

Webb said they had concerns over the wellbeing of passengers on the bus, so decision was made to allow the bus to continue along as they tracked him all the way to San Bernardino. McKnight was ultimate taken into custody by the San Bernardino police after he exited the bus.

McKnight faces capital murder charges in the shooting deaths of Mandy Ray and Dermetrica Dashaunda Waters, at a home in Gilmer earlier this month. McKnight has been on the run since November 4.

Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd said that it will take several weeks for McKnight’s extradition to be completed and that evidence will need to be compiled and analyzed before further prosecutorial decisions will be made. Byrd also said that there are other alleged accomplices that are being pursued.

“Every person, no matter what rock they’re hiding under, will be turned over. I will prosecute each and every one of those people,” Byrd said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin McKnight
Upshur County double-murder suspect in custody, sheriff reports
Athletic trainer accused of relationship with Jacksonville ISD student
Raelyn "Ollie" Smith
Smith County Sheriff’s Office looking for teenage girl missing since Nov. 7
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas
Clint Weldon Wilson
Sulphur Springs man serving life sentence for Hopkins County murder dies in Houston County Jail

Latest News

Students help out with the Longview Food Drive.
WebXtra: Longview students gather donations for annual holiday food drive
Students help out with the Longview Food Drive.
WebXtra: Longview students gather donations for annual holiday food drive
Police say Ian is 10, is 4-feet tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. He is Hispanic. Ian...
Mother of child abducted from Wilmer found dead, father’s car found abandoned
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday’s Weather: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures this afternoon