Former NFL player accused of lying to get loans

Johnny Patrick booking photo from 2019 arrest.
Johnny Patrick booking photo from 2019 arrest.(Denton County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A former NFL player is facing federal charges and accused of lying about business expenses and a disability in order to secure loans.

Johnny Vincent Patrick Jr., 35, of Frisco, played in the NFL for three years on the New Orleans Saints, San Diego Chargers and New York Jets. He also played college ball at the University of Louisville. The 12-count indictment, filed on Wednesday, alleges Patrick illegally obtained Paycheck Protection Program loans and used the funds for personal use. He also applied for personal loans and stated he received $25,000 a month from the NFL Player Benefits Disability Plan.

The indictment alleges Patrick stated he made false statements to the Social Security Administration in determining rights to disability insurance benefits. The indictment states Patrick “falsely stated he was unable to drive and unable to stand for more than ten minutes and had a lowered sex drive and was unable to work and had a live-in care giver and needed constant assistance for all activities.”

Patrick faces up to 30 years in prison on the charges. A future court date has not yet been set.

